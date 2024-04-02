Chewy Inc [CHWY] Is Currently 1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.09 at the close of the session, up 1.13%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended January 28, 2024, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 8002785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $23.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $19 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.39, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 23.12 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

