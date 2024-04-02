BTIG Research lifts Sharecare Inc [SHCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sharecare Inc [NASDAQ: SHCR] price plunged by -28.29 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sharecare announces fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and operational highlights.

“In my first three months as CEO, I have been increasingly impressed by Sharecare’s ability to innovate, and I believe that the breadth and depth of assets that the company has assembled over the years gives us everything we need to be successful,” said Brent Layton, CEO of Sharecare. “In addition to the strength of our core business that serves self-insured employers and health plans as well as health systems and life sciences companies, I am particularly encouraged by the momentum we are experiencing in Medicaid, Medicare, and the Exchange, value-based care, and reinsurance as our team actively expands our field of play, bringing long-term growth and sustainability to Sharecare’s business.”.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.89. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-02-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.86. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -41.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.33 for Sharecare Inc [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9903, while it was recorded at 0.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1091 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc Fundamentals:

Sharecare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SHCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sharecare Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHCR.

Sharecare Inc [SHCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SHCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SHCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.