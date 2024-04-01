Walt Disney Co [DIS] moved up 1.14: Why It’s Important

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] gained 1.14% or 1.38 points to close at $122.36 with a heavy trading volume of 15268069 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Disney Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” ONLY Disney’s 12 Director Nominees.

The daily chart for DIS points out that the company has recorded 53.14% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 15268069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $121.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $95 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Walt Disney Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 122 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.45 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.48, while it was recorded at 119.70 for the last single week of trading, and 92.38 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walt Disney Co posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 18.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walt Disney Co [DIS]

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.