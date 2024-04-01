Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AT&T, Inc. [T]. What else is Wall St. saying

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on March 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM that AT&T Addresses Recent Data Set Released on the Dark Web.

AT&T* has determined that AT&T data-specific fields were contained in a data set released on the dark web approximately two weeks ago. While AT&T has made this determination, it is not yet known whether the data in those fields originated from AT&T or one of its vendors. With respect to the balance of the data set, which includes personal information such as social security numbers, the source of the data is still being assessed.

AT&T has launched a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts. Based on our preliminary analysis, the data set appears to be from 2019 or earlier, impacting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T, Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for AT&T, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T, Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.12, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T, Inc. Fundamentals:

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

T Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.74%.

AT&T, Inc. [T] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.72 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.