Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] Revenue clocked in at $144.60 billion, down -16.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results.

Second quarter operational results in line with expectations, U.S. Healthcare achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability, narrowing full-year adjusted EPS guidance range.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.03. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 24.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Fundamentals:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

WBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -5.02%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.