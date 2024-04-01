UBS lifts American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.86%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 10:45 AM that Engine-Uity Reigns at American’s Tulsa Maintenance Base.

With thousands of parts, many moving at extremely high speeds in an extremely hot environment, modern turbofan engines are a miracle of engineering. But after thousands of arrivals, departures and flight hours, heavy maintenance is required to keep fan blades spinning and customers and team members moving safely in the air. That’s where American’s Base Maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, comes in.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock rose by 9.80%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.05 billion, with 654.27 million shares outstanding and 641.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.81M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 36380569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.69, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc Fundamentals:

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

AAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 48.70%.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.