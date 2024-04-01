Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] is -53.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [NASDAQ: TNXP] loss -43.10% or -0.14 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 21620668 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 9:32 AM that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $4.4 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as for the satisfaction of a portion of the Company’s debt.

The daily chart for TNXP points out that the company has recorded -74.77% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 21620668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for TNXP stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.01. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -50.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.91 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3364, while it was recorded at 0.3044 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7289 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]

The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%.