System1 Inc [SST] Stock trading around $1.96 per share: What’s Next?

System1 Inc [NYSE: SST] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 58.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM that System1 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

All Key Financial Results Above the High-End of Guidance Range.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12550428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of System1 Inc stands at 25.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.36%.

The market cap for SST stock reached $134.10 million, with 65.86 million shares outstanding and 14.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.24K shares, SST reached a trading volume of 12550428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about System1 Inc [SST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SST shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for System1 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for System1 Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on SST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for System1 Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has SST stock performed recently?

System1 Inc [SST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.06. With this latest performance, SST shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for System1 Inc [SST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6924, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0336 for the last 200 days.

System1 Inc [SST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

System1 Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings analysis for System1 Inc [SST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, System1 Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SST.

Insider trade positions for System1 Inc [SST]

The top three institutional holders of SST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.