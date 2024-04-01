Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] Revenue clocked in at $123.24 million, down -6.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -2.77% or -0.3 points to close at $10.54 with a heavy trading volume of 64414122 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 6:22 PM that Roivant Sciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sunrun to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASD:ROIV) will replace Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sunrun will replace PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. MITER Brands is acquiring PGT Innovations in a transaction expected to be completed on or about March 28 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The daily chart for ROIV points out that the company has recorded -20.09% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, ROIV reached to a volume of 64414122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $16.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ROIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, ROIV shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.77 and a Current Ratio set at 27.79.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.