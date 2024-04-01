Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Is Currently -6.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $23.01. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 6:59 AM that Palantir to Deliver Electromagnetic Battle Management – Joint Decision Support (EMBM-J DS) Prototype to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it was selected by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to deliver an Electromagnetic Battle Management – Joint Decision Support (EMBM-J DS) Prototype. This effort will provide the Department of Defense with a cutting-edge software capability to support Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO). The award of prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement is worth $9.8 million over twelve months.

Palantir will work closely with the DISA PEO Spectrum as well as USSTRATCOM, the operational sponsor, and Combatant Commands to enable enhanced mission analysis, course of action (COA) and scheme of maneuver development, COA analysis and scoring, wargaming, and product production. This Impact Level 6, web-based EMBM-J DS prototype will also integrate with Service tools and processes for Electromagnetic Battle Management, maximizing interoperability and coordination across the joint force.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.01 percent and weekly performance of -6.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.81M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 69154717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $20.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $22, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 10 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.55.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 24.22 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.55 and a Current Ratio set at 5.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.