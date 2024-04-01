Ontrak Inc [OTRK] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $4

Ontrak Inc [NASDAQ: OTRK] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.51 at the close of the session, down -14.86%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ontrak Health Announces the Launch of the Ontrak Advanced Engagement System, Ushering in the Next Era of AI-enabled Behavioral Healthcare.

Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and tech-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced the launch of its Ontrak Advanced Engagement System. This system integrates Augmented Intelligence (AI) with an evidence-based clinical framework to deliver human-centered, personalized member engagement.

Built on a foundation of real-world AI application, the Ontrak Advanced Engagement System enables member engagement at greater scale and with greater efficiency than ever before. The platform’s introduction marks a significant step forward in Ontrak’s commitment to technology-driven health solutions and builds on more than a decade of research and development.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 43548615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ontrak Inc [OTRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $35 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on OTRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

How has OTRK stock performed recently?

Ontrak Inc [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.85. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 179.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Ontrak Inc [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2283, while it was recorded at 0.4573 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0556 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc [OTRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ontrak Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Ontrak Inc [OTRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc posted -4.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ontrak Inc [OTRK]

The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OTRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OTRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.