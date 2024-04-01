NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Stock trading around $903.56 per share: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.18%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:01 PM that NVIDIA Digital Human Technologies Bring AI Characters to Life.

Leading AI Developers Use Suite of NVIDIA Technologies to Create Lifelike Avatars and Dynamic Characters for Everything From Games to Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail Applications.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock rose by 242.13%. The one-year NVIDIA Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2258.90 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.44M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 43134603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $962.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $900 to $1100. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $850 to $1000, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock. On February 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 630 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 37.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 769.35, while it was recorded at 924.92 for the last single week of trading, and 535.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corp Fundamentals:

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 37.90%.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.