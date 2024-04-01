NIO Inc ADR [NIO] Is Currently -3.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.00%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Prudently Adjusts First Quarter 2024 Delivery Outlook.

About NIO Inc. NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in assisted and intelligent driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as the industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as proprietary NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -51.09%. The one-year NIO Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.69. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.99 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.26M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 54996388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for NIO Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.69 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc ADR Fundamentals:

NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.