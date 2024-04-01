Meta Platforms Inc [META] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $530

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] loss -1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $485.58 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Arevon and Meta Announce Long-Term Contracts for 349 Megawatts of New Solar Energy.

Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) have signed two long-term Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPA) for the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Missouri.

The Kelso Solar Project will generate 349 megawatts (MWac) of power and will help support Meta’s operations in the region with 100% renewable energy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.81M shares, META reached a trading volume of 15073812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $523.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $438 to $536. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $420 to $520, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on META stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 425 to 530.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc is set at 12.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 28.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Meta Platforms Inc [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 465.08, while it was recorded at 497.59 for the last single week of trading, and 351.88 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meta Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 26.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meta Platforms Inc [META]

There are presently around $1.17 trillion, or None% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.