Market cap of U Power Ltd [UCAR] reaches 13.36M – now what?

U Power Ltd [NASDAQ: UCAR] gained 7.52% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM that U Power Limited Announces 1-for-100 Share Consolidation.

U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the “Company” or “U Power”), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced that the Company held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Monday, March 25, 2024, at which the shareholders approved the proposal for a 1-for-100 reverse share split of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Share Consolidation”). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation and all fractional shares (after aggregating all fractional shares that would otherwise be received by a shareholder) resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the whole number of shares.

At the opening of trading on April 3rd, 2024, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol, “UCAR”, with a new CUSIP number of G9520U116. The Share Consolidation is being effectuated primarily to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) related to the minimum bid price per share of the Company’s ordinary shares.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.61M shares, UCAR reached a trading volume of 45016194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Ltd is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

U Power Ltd [UCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, UCAR shares dropped by -23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.09 for U Power Ltd [UCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0774, while it was recorded at 0.0533 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7592 for the last 200 days.

U Power Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

