Market cap of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] reaches 2.31B – now what?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [NASDAQ: DJT] loss -6.43% or -4.26 points to close at $61.96 with a heavy trading volume of 16993181 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Trump Media & Technology Group Stock to Begin Trading Under Ticker Symbol DJT.

~ Trading Commences Following Successful Closing of Business Combination with DWAC ~.

The daily chart for DJT points out that the company has recorded 274.61% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, DJT reached to a volume of 16993181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is set at 8.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for DJT stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.73. With this latest performance, DJT shares gained by 37.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 274.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 364.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.32, while it was recorded at 54.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]

The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DJT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.