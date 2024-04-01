Market cap of Transocean Ltd [RIG] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Transocean Ltd [NYSE: RIG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.28. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 5:21 PM that Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16667514 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Transocean Ltd stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $5.08 billion, with 809.03 million shares outstanding and 713.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.10M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 16667514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd [RIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $6.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 31.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for Transocean Ltd [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Transocean Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings analysis for Transocean Ltd [RIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd [RIG]

The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.