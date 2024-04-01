Market cap of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] reaches 36.49B – now what?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.98%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 9:03 AM that 70%+ of Payers and Providers Anticipate Greatest Impact of Gen AI on Health Outcomes and Member Experience, According to HFS Research and Cognizant Report.

New Report: Re-energize Health Consumer Engagement and Bridge the Payer-Provider Divide with GenAI reveals potential healthcare trends, including:.

Over 64% of health plans believe generative AI (gen AI) will be a game changer in healthcare.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock rose by 24.33%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.43. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.49 billion, with 498.00 million shares outstanding and 496.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 11103794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $79.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.82, while it was recorded at 72.64 for the last single week of trading, and 70.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

CTSH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 6.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.