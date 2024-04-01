Market Analysts see Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gaining to $4.40. Time to buy?

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.81. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Hecla Files NI43-101 Technical Reports for Keno Hill and Casa Berardi Mines.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it has filed NI43-101 Technical Reports for the Casa Berardi mine in Quebec and Keno Hill mine in Yukon, Canada.

Hecla Mining Co. stock has also gained 11.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HL stock has declined by -4.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.68% and lost 0.00% year-on date.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.01 billion, with 599.08 million shares outstanding and 580.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 10629209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Co. [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while National Bank Financial analysts kept a Outperform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 40.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Co. [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Co. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.