KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $3.50

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 69.64%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 10:45 AM that KULR Retires All Outstanding Yorkville Debt.

“Retiring the outstanding Yorkville debt is a significant step for the Company,” said KULR’s CEO, Michael Mo. “The net proceeds from the financing helped fund our migration from a thermal management solutions provider to our current KULR ONE Design Solutions (“K1-DS”) platform. I view it as a very positive step that we can once again say that we carry no debt on our balance sheet, other than normal course payables and financing arrangements.”.

Over the last 12 months, KULR stock dropped by -45.71%. The one-year KULR Technology Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0. The average equity rating for KULR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.62 million, with 133.20 million shares outstanding and 96.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, KULR stock reached a trading volume of 12525396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

KULR Stock Performance Analysis:

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.64. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 175.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.85 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1766, while it was recorded at 0.3496 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4220 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KULR Technology Group Inc Fundamentals:

KULR Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

KULR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KULR Technology Group Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KULR.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.