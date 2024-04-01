Keefe Bruyette lifts Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.96. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Wells Fargo Announces 2025 Earnings Release Date Information.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2025. For each of the earnings dates below, financial results will be released at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time, and the live conference call will be at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14602950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Co. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $207.35 billion, with 3.60 billion shares outstanding and 3.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.95M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 14602950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $58.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.12, while it was recorded at 57.22 for the last single week of trading, and 45.86 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

There are presently around $185.47 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.