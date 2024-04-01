International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Revenue clocked in at $11.48 billion, up 6.20% YTD: What’s Next?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] closed the trading session at $85.99. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 PM that IFF Brings Science-Backed Excipients to Asia Pharmaceutical Industry at CPhI Japan 2024.

The pharmaceutical excipient powerhouse will highlight its latest advancements including controlled release, pediatric and novel delivery formats to meet Japan’s diverse formulation needs.

IFF, a global leader in food and beverage, home and personal care and health, will present its broad portfolio and latest excipient technology to CPhI Japan 2024 at booth 5K21, Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo from April 17-19.IFF’s Pharma Solutions offers high-quality pharmaceutical solutions backed by extensive research and expertise. The team will showcase its comprehensive cellulosic-derived excipients portfolio of innovative solutions, from binders and disintegrants to lubricants and matrix systems across the immediate release, controlled release, pediatric and novel delivery formulations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.20 percent and weekly performance of 3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 10224198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $84.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on IFF stock. On January 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for IFF shares from 73 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

IFF stock trade performance evaluation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.37, while it was recorded at 83.63 for the last single week of trading, and 75.37 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 12.05%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: Institutional Ownership

