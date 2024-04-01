Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain 9.67% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] price surged by 1.16 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

About HuntingtonHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

The one-year HBAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.71. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $15, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on HBAN stock. On January 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 12 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares, Inc. Fundamentals:

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -5.50%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.