For Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.13. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Co-Founder Baiju Bhatt To Step Down as Chief Creative Officer.

“Baiju and I have been co-founders for over 10 years and friends for over 20,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. “His passion for entrepreneurship and commitment to our mission to democratize finance for all helped build Robinhood from a seed of an idea to the global public company it is today. Baiju played a pivotal role in opening access to the markets for millions of new investors, and I am grateful for all of his contributions to Robinhood over the last decade.”.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock has also gained 5.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has inclined by 51.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 110.34% and gained 58.01% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $17.60 billion, with 745.40 million shares outstanding and 438.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.47M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 16615494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $16.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.27 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 19.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.