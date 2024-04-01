CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -72.09% YTD: What’s Next?

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CERO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 88.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Publication of Preclinical Research Supporting the Use of Its Clinical Candidate CER-1236 to Treat AML Patients.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CERO) (“CERo”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms today announced the publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, a paper titled “Therapeutic Targeting of TIM-4-L With Engineered T Cells for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.” The paper details preclinical studies by CERo analyzing its lead clinical candidate CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) tumor cells from human patients, and the candidate’s killing effects on these tumor cells. The results in the paper found that the target for CER-1236 is found in the large majority (83%) of leukemic cells extracted from the bone marrow from patients, and that more importantly CER-1236 effectively eliminated leukemic cells in the company’s experiments. Finally, the target for CER-1236 was found by CERo to be highly expressed and detectable across common AML genetic classification subtypes, including patient samples with adverse risk mutations in TP53, ASXL1 and RUNX1.

“This new publication provides support for our plans to test CER-1236 in AML patients in our planned Phase I clinical trial, and moreover extends the scientific data we have produced showing the target for CER-1236 is present on tumor cells from diverse cancers, including ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and B cell malignancies,” said Daniel Corey M.D, Ph.D, CERo’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22820893 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at 31.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 33.66%.

The market cap for CERO stock reached $19.19 million, with 2.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 686.12K shares, CERO reached a trading volume of 22820893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has CERO stock performed recently?

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.47. With this latest performance, CERO shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Insider trade positions for CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERO]

