Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] Is Currently 88.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [NASDAQ: BDRX] price surged by 88.59 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Biodexa’s MTX110 Shows Promise In Extending Life Expectancy Against Aggressive Brain Cancers.

Topline Results For Progression-Free Survival Expected In Q2 2024.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) (“Biodexa”), an acquisition-focused biopharmaceutical company, is developing MTX110 for the treatment of Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) in pediatric patients and for Recurrent Glioblastoma (rGBM) in adults; two aggressive brain cancers with universally poor prognoses.

The one-year BDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.75. The average equity rating for BDRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDRX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.71.

BDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.92. With this latest performance, BDRX shares gained by 22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4304, while it was recorded at 1.0621 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6772 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 3.18.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR [BDRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

