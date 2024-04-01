B. Riley Securities slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] loss -14.29% or -0.62 points to close at $3.72 with a heavy trading volume of 43942555 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Amcor announces CEO transition and reaffirms fiscal 2024 outlook.

The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -50.86% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.97M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 43942555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $15.50 to $4.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -25.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock