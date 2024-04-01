Apple Inc [AAPL] moved down -1.06: Why It’s Important

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $171.48. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 10, 2024.

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special event at Apple Park on June 10.

Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.93 percent and weekly performance of 0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.18M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 65188154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $199.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $205 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $189 to $200, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.28, while it was recorded at 171.53 for the last single week of trading, and 183.52 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc [AAPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 11.00%.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.78 trillion, or None% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.