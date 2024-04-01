APA Corporation [APA] Is Currently 1.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] price surged by 1.99 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:15 PM that AppFolio Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inari Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

AppFolio Inc. (NASD:APPF) will replace Inari Medical Inc. (NASD:NARI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Inari Medical will replace Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. S&P 500 constituent APA Corp. (NASD:APA) is acquiring Callon Petroleum in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The one-year APA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.26. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $40.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $52 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $50, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

APA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APA Corporation posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -7.00%.

APA Corporation [APA] Institutonal Ownership Details

