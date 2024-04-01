Akanda Corp [AKAN] fell -73.53% so far this year. What now?

Akanda Corp [NASDAQ: AKAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -44.21%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Akanda Corp. Announces Canmart’s Plans for Facebook and Instagram Social Shopping Technology Integration.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2024) – Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis company, Akanda Corp. announced its wholly-owned United Kingdom (UK) subsidiary, Canmart, plans to develop its social shopping capability by integrating with META, to create a user friendly buying experience for Facebook and Instagram users to purchase Canmart products. In short, this integration allows Facebook and Instagram users to browse products featured in Canmart shoppable videos, place products in a native shopping cart and checkout – all without leaving Facebook or Instagram. This integration marks a significant enhancement, allowing Canmart to showcase vendor products not only on its own Canmart platform but also through shoppable content on Facebook and Instagram, creating a massive expansion of the addressable audience of prospective buyers who want to shop without leaving their Facebook or Instagram app.

Canmart is a licensed importer and distributor of Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal use (CBPMs) in the UK and provides third party and specialist import and distribution services for Schedule 2 products including CBPM’s. Canmart continues to work further with premium product suppliers to bring safe, effective and required products to market that patients demand, and working with existing and new clinical cannabis operations in the UK to provide third party products.

Over the last 12 months, AKAN stock dropped by -88.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.99 million, with 8.47 million shares outstanding and 6.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 850.62K shares, AKAN stock reached a trading volume of 79104510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Akanda Corp [AKAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.21. With this latest performance, AKAN shares dropped by -56.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for Akanda Corp [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2770, while it was recorded at 0.1709 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4842 for the last 200 days.

Akanda Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

