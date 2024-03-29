why Shyft Group Inc [SHYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Shyft Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHYF] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.42 at the close of the session, up 2.05%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:41 AM that The Shyft Group Achieves Ford Pro Upfitter Designation.

Program provides seamless, cost-efficient solutions for mutual customers of Shyft and Ford.

Compared to the average trading volume of 269.78K shares, SHYF reached a trading volume of 117706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shyft Group Inc [SHYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHYF shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Shyft Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $32 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Shyft Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on SHYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shyft Group Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHYF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has SHYF stock performed recently?

Shyft Group Inc [SHYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, SHYF shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Shyft Group Inc [SHYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Shyft Group Inc [SHYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shyft Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Shyft Group Inc [SHYF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shyft Group Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shyft Group Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Shyft Group Inc [SHYF]

