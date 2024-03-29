why Kimball Electronics Inc [KE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.40

Kimball Electronics Inc [NASDAQ: KE] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.65 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 11:47 AM that Kimball Electronics Publishes Annual Sustainability Disclosures with its 2023 Guiding Principles Report.

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today published its annual sustainability disclosures in its 2023 Guiding Principles Report, themed “How We Are Winning Together The Kimball Way.” Based on sustainability activities, performance, and results in calendar 2023, the Company assessed its progress on material economic, environmental, and social impacts in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index standards, the world’s most widely used sustainability framework.

“This Report reflects sustainability’s deep roots in our Guiding Principles, which have been the decades-long foundation for our reputation as a company that customers depend on for lasting relationships,” said Ric Phillips, CEO, Kimball Electronics.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.82K shares, KE reached a trading volume of 114069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimball Electronics Inc [KE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KE shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Kimball Electronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimball Electronics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on KE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimball Electronics Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

How has KE stock performed recently?

Kimball Electronics Inc [KE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, KE shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Kimball Electronics Inc [KE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 21.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.77 for the last 200 days.

Kimball Electronics Inc [KE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kimball Electronics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings analysis for Kimball Electronics Inc [KE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimball Electronics Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE.

Insider trade positions for Kimball Electronics Inc [KE]

