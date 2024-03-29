why International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [AMEX: THM] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.69 at the close of the session, up 10.32%. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 12:05 PM that International Tower Hill Mines Files 2023 Year End Financial Results.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) – (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company also announced the approval of the 2024 work program. This work will focus on community engagement, as well as advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting.

Compared to the average trading volume of 152.65K shares, THM reached a trading volume of 121996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THM shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on THM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has THM stock performed recently?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, THM shares gained by 36.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5871, while it was recorded at 0.6317 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4695 for the last 200 days.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

Insider trade positions for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd [THM]

The top three institutional holders of THM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in THM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in THM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.