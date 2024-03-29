why Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. [CCAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. [NASDAQ: CCAP] jumped around 0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.26 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports December 31, 2023 Financial Results; Declares a First Quarter Regular Dividend of $0.41 Per Share and a Fourth Quarter Supplemental Dividend of $0.10 Per Share.

Reported net asset value (NAV) per share was $20.04 at December 31, 2023 as compared to $19.70 at September 30, 2023. The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.41 per share to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024, payable on April 15, 2024. The Board also announced a fourth quarter 2023 supplemental cash dividend of $0.10 per share to stockholders of record as of February 29, 2024, payable on March 15, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 97.56K shares, CCAP reached a trading volume of 117961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCAP shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on CCAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. [CCAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, CCAP shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. [CCAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCAP.

