why Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.25

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: CLMT] gained 3.34% on the last trading session, reaching $14.86 price per share at the time.

Partnership Retires Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 122.41K shares, CLMT reached a trading volume of 125443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLMT shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for CLMT stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, CLMT shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]

The top three institutional holders of CLMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.