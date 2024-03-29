Wall Street Analyst Resumed Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Essa Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: EPIX] loss -0.82% or -0.07 points to close at $8.49 with a heavy trading volume of 119399 shares. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:13 PM that ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 6, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at ten and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, Philip Kantoff and Lauren Merendino to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:.

The daily chart for EPIX points out that the company has recorded 181.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 158.10K shares, EPIX reached to a volume of 119399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPIX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Essa Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Essa Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on EPIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essa Pharma Inc is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for EPIX stock

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, EPIX shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Essa Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.75 and a Current Ratio set at 40.75.

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essa Pharma Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPIX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]

