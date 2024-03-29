Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: WASH] loss -2.15% or -0.59 points to close at $26.88 with a heavy trading volume of 118642 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 11:42 AM that Washington Trust Recognizes Employees at Annual Celebration.

Charitable Foundation Donates $6,000 to Local Non-Profits in Their Honor.

Washington Trust recently recognized six employees for their exceptional leadership, teamwork, and community service during the company’s annual Employee Fest. To celebrate the employees, the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation made donations totaling $6,000 to local nonprofit organizations chosen by the award winners.

The daily chart for WASH points out that the company has recorded -0.81% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 88.46K shares, WASH reached to a volume of 118642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WASH shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WASH stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $26, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on WASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WASH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99.

Trading performance analysis for WASH stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, WASH shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.83, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.02.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]

