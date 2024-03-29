UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] Revenue clocked in at $82.71 million, down 0.00% YTD: What’s Next?

UroGen Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: URGN] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UroGen Pharma Delivers Double Digit JELMYTO® Growth and Prepares for the Next Phase of the Company with on Track Rolling Submission of UGN-102.

Initiated submission of a rolling NDA to the FDA for UGN-102; 12-month duration of response data from ENVISION expected to support completion of NDA submission.

Announced next-generation novel mitomycin-based RTGel formulations for LG-IR-NMIBC and LG-UTUC programs from medac GmbH licensing agreement with potential IP protection until December 2041.

The one-year URGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.04. The average equity rating for URGN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URGN shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UroGen Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UroGen Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $57, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on URGN stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for URGN shares from 75 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UroGen Pharma Ltd is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for URGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19.

URGN Stock Performance Analysis:

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, URGN shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UroGen Pharma Ltd Fundamentals:

UroGen Pharma Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.24 and a Current Ratio set at 5.42.

URGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UroGen Pharma Ltd posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URGN.

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of URGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.