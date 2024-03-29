Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] Is Currently -0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TRVI] loss -0.58% or -0.02 points to close at $3.45 with a heavy trading volume of 117188 shares. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Trevi Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Reaffirms guidance for the Phase 2a RIVER trial of Haduvio in RCC patients with topline data expected in the second half of 2024 .

Enrollment progressing in the Phase 2b CORAL dose-ranging trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF patients .

The daily chart for TRVI points out that the company has recorded 54.02% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 277.57K shares, TRVI reached to a volume of 117188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVI shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Trevi Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, TRVI shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.03 and a Current Ratio set at 15.03.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVI.

