Transphorm Inc [TGAN] is 34.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transphorm Inc [NASDAQ: TGAN] gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $4.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Transphorm Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results and Provides Business Update.

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (“Q3 Fiscal 2024”).

On January 10, 2024, Transphorm announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation. The transaction values Transphorm at approximately $339 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 458.10K shares, TGAN reached a trading volume of 119713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transphorm Inc [TGAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGAN shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transphorm Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for TGAN stock

Transphorm Inc [TGAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TGAN shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for Transphorm Inc [TGAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Transphorm Inc [TGAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Transphorm Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Transphorm Inc [TGAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transphorm Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transphorm Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Transphorm Inc [TGAN]

