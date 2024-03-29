Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $50

Titan Machinery Inc [NASDAQ: TITN] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.81. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2024.

– Revenue for Fiscal 2024 increased 24.9% to a record $2.8 billion -.

– Record Fiscal 2024 EPS of $4.93, an increase of 9.8% -.

Titan Machinery Inc stock has also loss -1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TITN stock has declined by -14.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.77% and lost -14.09% year-on date.

The market cap for TITN stock reached $566.91 million, with 22.70 million shares outstanding and 20.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.83K shares, TITN reached a trading volume of 192672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TITN shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TITN stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Titan Machinery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Titan Machinery Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $41, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TITN stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TITN shares from 26 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Machinery Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TITN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

TITN stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, TITN shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TITN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.91, while it was recorded at 23.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.30 for the last 200 days.

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Titan Machinery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Machinery Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TITN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan Machinery Inc go to 25.00%.

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]: Institutional Ownership

