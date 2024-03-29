Sobr Safe Inc [SOBR] Is Currently -18.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sobr Safe Inc [NASDAQ: SOBR] loss -18.00% or -0.09 points to close at $0.41 with a heavy trading volume of 244786 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Register Now for Today’s Behavioral Health Webinar – “The Future of Alcohol Monitoring is Here: Discover Touch-Based Detection with SOBRsafe”.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (“SOBRsafe”), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, invites viewers to register for today’s behavioral health webinar, “The Future of Alcohol Monitoring is Here: Discover Touch-Based Detection with SOBRsafe.” The webinar is scheduled for today, March 27th, at 3:00pm Eastern, 12:00pm Pacific – register here.

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Wahler, Recovery Advocate and TV Personality (MTV’s Laguna Beach, The Hills, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew), and will feature insights from these subject matter experts:.

The daily chart for SOBR points out that the company has recorded -64.66% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 100.60K shares, SOBR reached to a volume of 244786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOBR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sobr Safe Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Sobr Safe Inc [SOBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, SOBR shares dropped by -32.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Sobr Safe Inc [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5639, while it was recorded at 0.4375 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9502 for the last 200 days.

Sobr Safe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.58.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sobr Safe Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOBR.

