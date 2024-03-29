Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] gain 31.22% so far this year. What now?

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: EM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.63%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Smart Share Global Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Net income was RMB87.7 million for full year 2023Mobile device charging orders1 increased 32.8% year-over-year during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EM stock dropped by -36.08%. The one-year Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.0. The average equity rating for EM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.49 million, with 222.20 million shares outstanding and 213.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 176.11K shares, EM stock reached a trading volume of 174081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EM shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.40, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on EM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

EM Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, EM shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5740, while it was recorded at 0.6414 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7259 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smart Share Global Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

EM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EM.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR [EM] Institutonal Ownership Details

