Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] moved down -7.56: Why It’s Important

The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Seelos Therapeutics Provides Update on Top-Line Results from its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Study with SLS-005 (IV Trehalose).

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on top-line data of the Phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform trial. This study was performed in collaboration with The Sean M. Healey and AMG Center, which is viewed as an influential force in ALS research and in caring for the ALS community. Their unique and innovative approach continues to be a benefit to the ALS community and its contributions have helped bring the last two FDA approved therapies for ALS to market.

The study was designed to evaluate SLS-005 (IV trehalose), a low molecular weight disaccharide that stabilizes misfolded proteins and activates autophagy, in decreasing the slope of the ALS Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) and separation from placebo in Function and Mortality in an all-comers population of Persons with ALS (PALS).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.48 percent and weekly performance of 20.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -90.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 436.27K shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 444628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -49.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9398, while it was recorded at 0.5517 for the last single week of trading, and 14.2669 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

