Raymond James slashes price target on American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB] – find out why.

American National Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: AMNB] closed the trading session at $47.76. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “As we await regulatory approval for our combination with Atlantic Union, we can reflect on another solid year of balance sheet growth and operating earnings performance (adjusting for merger related expenses) for American National. I am especially grateful for our customers’, employees’ and shareholders’ support during this transitional period, and am excited for the future of the combined organization.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.03 percent and weekly performance of 0.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.86K shares, AMNB reached to a volume of 119440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMNB shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMNB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American National Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for American National Bankshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36.50 to $39.50, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on AMNB stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMNB shares from 35 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American National Bankshares Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMNB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.18.

American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, AMNB shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.86, while it was recorded at 47.01 for the last single week of trading, and 40.98 for the last 200 days.

American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American National Bankshares Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American National Bankshares Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American National Bankshares Inc. go to 4.00%.

American National Bankshares Inc. [AMNB]: Institutional Ownership

