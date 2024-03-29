ProKidney Corp [PROK] Stock trading around $1.64 per share: What’s Next?

ProKidney Corp [NASDAQ: PROK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.71%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:05 AM that ProKidney Announces Key Leadership Appointments Strengthening Clinical and Technical Operations.

Dr. Ulrich Ernst joins as Executive Vice President of Technical Operations with a deep background and expertise in process development and manufacturing of cell therapies.

Mr. Lucio Tozzi joined in January of 2024 as Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Operations having over 30 years of experience in clinical trial execution.

Over the last 12 months, PROK stock dropped by -86.37%. The one-year ProKidney Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.27. The average equity rating for PROK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.11 million, with 59.88 million shares outstanding and 48.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.61K shares, PROK stock reached a trading volume of 465799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ProKidney Corp [PROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROK shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ProKidney Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for ProKidney Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PROK stock.

PROK Stock Performance Analysis:

ProKidney Corp [PROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.71. With this latest performance, PROK shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for ProKidney Corp [PROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4550, while it was recorded at 1.5280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8319 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ProKidney Corp Fundamentals:

ProKidney Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.94 and a Current Ratio set at 14.94.

PROK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProKidney Corp posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROK.

ProKidney Corp [PROK] Institutonal Ownership Details

