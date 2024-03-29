Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL] Revenue clocked in at $47.13 million, down -52.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Piedmont Lithium Inc [NASDAQ: PLL] price surged by 0.08 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Piedmont Lithium Appoints New Board Director.

Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global supplier of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the appointment of Dawne Hickton to the Board of Directors (“Board”), effective March 14, 2024. Ms. Hickton is an accomplished leader in the aerospace, energy, and metals industries, adding to the extensive manufacturing expertise of the directors and further diversifying the Board’s executive, operational, and strategic guidance to the Company.

“We are pleased to welcome Dawne to Piedmont’s Board,” said Jeff Armstrong, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Dawne has an expansive background in board leadership as a highly regarded executive with an impressive career leading global manufacturing supply chain companies in multiple industries. We are confident she will add valuable insights and perspectives as we advance Piedmont’s business strategy in the global lithium market and drive efforts to enhance value for shareholders.”.

The one-year PLL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.44. The average equity rating for PLL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLL shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Piedmont Lithium Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Piedmont Lithium Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $20, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Lithium Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

PLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, PLL shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Piedmont Lithium Inc Fundamentals:

Piedmont Lithium Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.85.

PLL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Piedmont Lithium Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLL.

Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL] Institutonal Ownership Details

