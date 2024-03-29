Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [NASDAQ: PHIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.05%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Phio Pharmaceuticals Presenting Data Showing INTASYL May Result in More Effective Cell Therapy for Hematological Malignancies.

—Poster will be unveiled this week at the Immunotherapy Conference in Munich.

Over the last 12 months, PHIO stock dropped by -88.62%. The one-year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for PHIO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 million, with 2.44 million shares outstanding and 2.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.12K shares, PHIO stock reached a trading volume of 128347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHIO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

PHIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.05. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -30.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7757, while it was recorded at 0.7242 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5139 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp Fundamentals:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.01 and a Current Ratio set at 4.01.

PHIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp posted -2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

