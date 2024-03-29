Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] Revenue clocked in at $276.86 million, down -19.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Materialise Nv ADR [NASDAQ: MTLS] price surged by 2.92 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Materialise Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software solutions and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year MTLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.65. The average equity rating for MTLS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTLS shares is $10.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Materialise Nv ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Materialise Nv ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materialise Nv ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MTLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, MTLS shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Materialise Nv ADR Fundamentals:

Materialise Nv ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

MTLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Materialise Nv ADR posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 187.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTLS.

Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.