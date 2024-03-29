Masonite International Corp [DOOR] Stock trading around $131.45 per share: What’s Next?

Masonite International Corp [NYSE: DOOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.11%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Masonite Introduces Exterior Door System that Delivers Superior Security for Homes.

Masonite Performance Door System with M-Protect™ Multipoint Security Lock provides homeowners with greater protection from forced entry and the elements.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced the Masonite Performance Door System with M-Protect Multipoint Security Lock. This innovative exterior door system offers homeowners superior protection, with four times more impact resistance than standard deadbolt locks as confirmed by certified third-party testing.*.

Over the last 12 months, DOOR stock rose by 49.43%. The one-year Masonite International Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.86. The average equity rating for DOOR stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.89 billion, with 21.84 million shares outstanding and 21.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 640.51K shares, DOOR stock reached a trading volume of 213000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Masonite International Corp [DOOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOOR shares is $124.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Masonite International Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $106 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Masonite International Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOOR stock. On November 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DOOR shares from 130 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masonite International Corp is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOOR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

DOOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Masonite International Corp [DOOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, DOOR shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.93 for Masonite International Corp [DOOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.36, while it was recorded at 131.37 for the last single week of trading, and 99.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masonite International Corp Fundamentals:

Masonite International Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

DOOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masonite International Corp posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masonite International Corp go to 9.67%.

Masonite International Corp [DOOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.